Chinese smartphone maker OPPO launches new 5G phones in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 08:47, March 15, 2022

Photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows the launching event of the OPPO Reno7 series held in the Boulevard City of Riyadh Season, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has introduced its Reno7 series 5G phones in Saudi Arabia, marking the first launch of the brand's series in the Middle East market. (OPPO/Handout via Xinhua)

RIYADH, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has introduced its Reno7 series 5G phones in Saudi Arabia, marking the first launch of the brand's series in the Middle East market.

The Reno7 series, which were unveiled in the Boulevard City of Riyadh Season on Sunday, feature Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology, which is used for the first time in the mobile phone industry, according to Saleh Ma, brand director of OPPO Saudi Arabia.

Reno7 Pro, the flagship handset of the series, has a thickness of only 7.45mm and weighs around 180g. Powered by a new flagship portrait camera system and a 4500mAh battery, it delivers a "generational leap" in portrait image performance, has a longer battery life, and creates "a convenient and efficient user experience on smartphones," said Ma.

OPPO's research and development prowess in technologies such as the self-developed chipset MarSilicon and the Find N folding screen, has demonstrated that "today's Chinese technology enterprises are capable and powerful industry leaders," Ma added.

OPPO also launched the Reno 7 5G and Reno 7z smartphones at the event.

OPPO, as one of the world's leading smart device makers and innovators, has established presence in more than 50 countries and regions, with employment of more than 40,000 people. It is one of the best-selling mobile phone brands in the Egyptian market, and ranks among top five best-selling brands in the global market, according to the company's data.

