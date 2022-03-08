China home to 2 mln 5G base stations by end of 2022: minister

Xinhua) 15:51, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China will work to ensure the number of 5G base stations tops 2 million this year, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing said Tuesday.

China currently houses around 1.43 million 5G base stations and over 500 million 5G users, Xiao told journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions," adding that the country will also make plans to develop 6G technology.

When asked about China's current performance of industry, Xiao voiced confidence over stability while listing challenges ahead, including rising raw material prices, COVID-19-affected logistics and changes in the external environment.

He said the country will work to smooth the supply chain and industrial chain, and propel the transition to medium- and high-end manufacturing. More efforts will be made to nurture small- and medium-sized enterprises, especially those specializing in a niche market and boasting cutting-edge technologies, he added.

The "two sessions," the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, will run through Friday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)