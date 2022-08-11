Chinese telecom operators spend 400 bln yuan in 5G

Xinhua) 08:20, August 11, 2022

HARBIN, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecom operators have accumulatively invested 401.6 billion yuan (about 59.4 billion U.S. dollars) in 5G, according to the 2022 World 5G Convention that kicked off Wednesday in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

China has some 1.85 million 5G base stations and more than 450 million 5G end users, both accounting for over 60 percent of the global total, the conference said.

According to Liu Liehong, chairman of China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., the accelerating application of 5G technology has led to the emergence of new industries and new modes of business. "A number of Chinese enterprises are currently leading the world in 5G R&D and applications," said Liu.

"China's 5G construction has made remarkable breakthroughs. It has made significant progress in the fields of industrial internet, smart cities and smart villages," said Wu Hequan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Themed "5G+ By All For All," the three-day convention aims to bring together the world's latest achievements in 5G development, and build an international platform for technological and industrial cooperation. The first session of this event was held in Beijing in 2019.

