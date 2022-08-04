Home>>
U.S. fails to recognize its condition of relative decline: report
(Xinhua) 16:12, August 04, 2022
SYDNEY, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- The United States has been in relative decline for decades, which it has failed to recognize, Australian news website The Conversation has said.
The United States has been growing at a slower rate than most of the rest of the world, said the article titled "United States: the end of an illusion of omnipotence."
The main problem, however, is not the relative decline itself, which is a natural phenomenon occurring as companies, sectors, regions and countries grow at uneven rates, but "a failure to recognize this condition, whether out of pride, electoral calculation or simple lack of awareness," the article said.
