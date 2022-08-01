U.S. global political influence waning: Iranian commander
TEHRAN, July 31 (Xinhua) -- A top Iranian military commander said on Sunday that the reach of U.S. global political influence is shrinking, semi-official Fars News Agency reported.
Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami made the remarks in an address to a conference attended by the IRGC's political directors.
All U.S. attempts to form governments in regional countries are ending in failure "in a domino fashion" as is manifest in Washington's escape from Afghanistan and other defeats, Salami said.
"These are all the signs heralding a major event, which is the U.S. failure," he noted.
Commenting on the U.S. president's recent Middle East tour, the Iranian commander said Joe Biden returned home empty-handed without any achievements.
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.