Death toll from U.S. Kentucky flood rises to 25

Xinhua) 08:52, August 01, 2022

Photo taken on July 30, 2022 shows a house destroyed by heavy rain-caused flooding in Central Appalachia in Kentucky, the United States. The death toll from the heavy rain-caused flooding hitting eastern Kentucky rose to at least 25, including four children from one family, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Saturday. (Photo by Wang Changzheng/Xinhua)

CHICAGO, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from the heavy rain-caused flooding hitting eastern Kentucky rose to at least 25, including four children from one family, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Saturday.

With at least a dozen more people reported missing and certain areas remaining inaccessible, Beshear expected the death toll to continue to rise.

It would probably take years for communities affected by the floods to rebuild, local media quoted Beshear as saying.

Kentucky Power said that 16,000 customers remain without power throughout the state as of Saturday morning.

Beshear has declared a state of emergency for all of Kentucky and called in the National Guard to assist the hardest-hit parts Thursday. Three state parks were opened Friday for those who lost their homes to take shelter.

Flooding also hit parts of West Virginia and Virginia. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for six counties.

U.S. President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration, announcing federal funding to assist in recovery efforts.

Flood warnings remained in regions across eastern Kentucky on early Saturday.

More storms are coming after a break in the bad weather on Saturday, as rivers in Kentucky will peak this weekend, predicted weather-forecasting service agency AccuWeather.

