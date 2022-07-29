Home>>
Dolphins spotted in Xisha waters
(Ecns.cn) 13:08, July 29, 2022
A group of dolphins are spotted frolicking in waters of the Xisha Islands, the South China Sea, July 29, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)
