Friday, July 29, 2022

Dolphins spotted in Xisha waters

(Ecns.cn) 13:08, July 29, 2022

A group of dolphins are spotted frolicking in waters of the Xisha Islands, the South China Sea, July 29, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)


