Florist knits her own flowers with wool

(People's Daily App) 13:52, July 28, 2022

It is probably the dream of every girl to own a flower shop, and this young female florist owns one, where all the flowers are knitted by hand with colorful wool.

This girl from Linyi, East China's Shandong Province, shares videos of herself knitting flowers, and has developed a large number of followers on Kuaishou, a leading short-video platform in China.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Sun Shulang and Huang Yaping)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)