In pics: Kunming Dounan Flower Market in SW China

Xinhua) 09:07, July 14, 2022

People visit the Kunming Dounan Flower Market at night in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2022. Standing as China's largest fresh cut flower market in terms of both trade volume and export value for 23 consecutive years, Dounan has become the largest fresh cut flower trading market in Asia. In recent years, the market has vigorously developed the night economy with flower consumption, tourism and cultural experience. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People visit the Kunming Dounan Flower Market at night in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A shopkeeper makes flower basket at the Kunming Dounan Flower Market at night in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People visit the Kunming Dounan Flower Market at night in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A shopkeeper sells flower via livestreaming at the Kunming Dounan Flower Market at night in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People visit the Kunming Dounan Flower Market at night in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People visit the Kunming Dounan Flower Market at night in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Children visit the Kunming Dounan Flower Market at night in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People visit the Kunming Dounan Flower Market at night in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

