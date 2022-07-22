Endangered giant Corpse Flower blooms at China's National Botanical Garden

Ecns.cn) 09:18, July 22, 2022

A Corpse Flower blooms at the National Botanical Garden in Beijing, July 20, 2022. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)

(ECNS) -- A Titan Arum plant (Amorphophallus titanum), also known as the Corpse Flower, was in bloom at the National Botanical Garden in Beijing on Tuesday.

This is the second giant Corpse Flower blooming in the garden recently.

Video footage captured the Corpse Flower producing pollen. China's National Botanical Garden released the video to the public for the first time.

The giant Corpse Flower inflorescence exhibited this time is 1.68 meters high. The Corpse Flower only blooms for an average of 48 hours. A night event was held at the National Botanical Garden, where visitors can enjoy the rare blooming.

Corpse Flower is one of the three flagship species of rare and endangered plants in the world. It is a plant with the largest single inflorescence, as well as the most smelly flower in the world. It only blooms 3-4 times in a lifetime, and each time it blooms for no more than 2 days. There are only approximately 100 times when the Corpse Flower which cultivated artificially bloom in the world. Because the flower of the Corpse Flower is actually located at the base of inflorescence axis, which is completely blocked by spathe, it is difficult to observe.

Visitors take photos of the blooming Corpse Flower during a night event at the National Botanical Garden in Beijing, July 20, 2022. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Visitors take photos of the blooming Corpse Flower during a night event at the National Botanical Garden in Beijing, July 20, 2022. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)

A Corpse Flower blooms at the National Botanical Garden in Beijing, July 20, 2022. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)

