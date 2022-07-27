China's Tianzhou-3 cargo craft to carry out controlled re-entry into atmosphere

Xinhua) 09:06, July 27, 2022

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Tianzhou-3 cargo craft is scheduled to re-enter the atmosphere in a controlled manner on Wednesday, the China Manned Space Engineering Office announced on Tuesday.

A small amount of debris is expected to fall into the sea in the South Pacific, the office said.

The cargo craft separated from China's space station combination on July 17 and later carried out in-orbit tests of space technology as planned, the office added.

Launched on Sept. 20, 2021, from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft has delivered supplies to the under-construction space station.

