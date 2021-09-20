Home>>
China's Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft to be launched
(CGTN) 09:57, September 20, 2021
File Photo
China's Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft to be launched at 3 pm BJT on Monday, from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.