China's Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft to be launched

CGTN) 09:57, September 20, 2021

China's Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft to be launched at 3 pm BJT on Monday, from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

