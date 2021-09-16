Home>>
China prepares to launch Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft
(Xinhua) 13:17, September 16, 2021
WENCHANG, Hainan, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The combination of the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y4 carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Thursday.
The CMSA said the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.
The facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the CMSA added.
