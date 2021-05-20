China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft

Xinhua) 09:23, May 20, 2021

WENCHANG, Hainan, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The launch of the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft has been postponed due to technical reasons, and the launch time will be determined later, according to the China Manned Space Agency on Thursday.

