China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft
(Xinhua) 09:23, May 20, 2021
WENCHANG, Hainan, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The launch of the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft has been postponed due to technical reasons, and the launch time will be determined later, according to the China Manned Space Agency on Thursday.
