China prepares to launch Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft

Xinhua) 13:35, May 16, 2021

(Photo/CCTV News)

WENCHANG, Hainan, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The combination of the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft and the Long March-7 Y3 carrier rocket has been transported to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Sunday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, while various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the CMSA said.

