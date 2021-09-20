Home>>
China launches cargo craft for space station supplies
(Xinhua) 15:15, September 20, 2021
WENCHANG, Hainan, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-3 on Monday to deliver supplies for its under-construction space station.
The Long March-7 Y4 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-3, blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
