China's Tianzhou-3 cargo craft separates from space station combination
This simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 17, 2022 shows the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft separating from the orbiting station combination. The Tianzhou-3 cargo craft, carrying supplies for China's space station, separated from the orbiting station combination at 10:59 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time), after completing all assigned tasks, according to the China Manned Space Engineering Office.(Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)
BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Tianzhou-3 cargo craft, carrying supplies for China's space station, separated from the orbiting station combination at 10:59 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time), after completing all assigned tasks, according to the China Manned Space Engineering Office.
China launched the Tianzhou-3 on Sept. 20, 2021 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan, delivering six tonnes of goods to the country's under-construction space station.
At present, the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft is in good condition and will re-enter the atmosphere under ground control in the future, said the engineering office.
