China's Tianzhou-3 cargo craft separates from space station combination

Xinhua) 08:18, July 18, 2022

This simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 17, 2022 shows the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft separating from the orbiting station combination. The Tianzhou-3 cargo craft, carrying supplies for China's space station, separated from the orbiting station combination at 10:59 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time), after completing all assigned tasks, according to the China Manned Space Engineering Office.(Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Tianzhou-3 cargo craft, carrying supplies for China's space station, separated from the orbiting station combination at 10:59 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time), after completing all assigned tasks, according to the China Manned Space Engineering Office.

China launched the Tianzhou-3 on Sept. 20, 2021 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan, delivering six tonnes of goods to the country's under-construction space station.

At present, the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft is in good condition and will re-enter the atmosphere under ground control in the future, said the engineering office.

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 17, 2022 shows the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft separating from the orbiting station combination. The Tianzhou-3 cargo craft, carrying supplies for China's space station, separated from the orbiting station combination at 10:59 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time), after completing all assigned tasks, according to the China Manned Space Engineering Office. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

