Shenzhou-14 astronauts enter Tianzhou-4 cargo craft

Xinhua) 14:47, June 06, 2022

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-14 crew has entered the Tianzhou-4 cargo craft after successfully opening the hatch of it and finishing the environmental tests, the China Manned Space Agency said on Monday.

