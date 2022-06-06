Home>>
Shenzhou-14 astronauts enter Tianzhou-4 cargo craft
(Xinhua) 14:47, June 06, 2022
BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-14 crew has entered the Tianzhou-4 cargo craft after successfully opening the hatch of it and finishing the environmental tests, the China Manned Space Agency said on Monday.
