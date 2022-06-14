China's deep space exploration laboratory starts operation

Xinhua) 15:51, June 14, 2022

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's deep space exploration laboratory has started operation, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said Tuesday.

Co-established by the CNSA, Anhui Province and the University of Science and Technology of China, the laboratory is headquartered in Hefei, capital city of Anhui.

It has completed various preparatory work and entered a new stage of substantial operation and comprehensive construction, according to the CNSA.

The establishment of the laboratory is an important step toward implementing the innovation-driven development strategy and strengthening the country's strategic strength in science and technology, said Zhang Kejian, head of the CNSA, during a video conference of the laboratory council.

He stressed building the laboratory into a large-scale, national-level comprehensive research base, as well as an innovation hub with global influence.

