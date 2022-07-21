2022 A Date with China: Leading Internet hospital in Xiamen wows visitors

Sabina Makarova, a Russian online celebrity, takes a selfie in the First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University, July 18, 2022. (Photo: Ecns.cn/Zhao Li)

(ECNS)-- Foreign media correspondents, internet celebrities and Chinese journalists visited the First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University in Southeast China's Fujian Province during the "A Date with China" 2022 international media tour Monday to explore how the country's leading Internet hospital provides convenient patient care.

Integrated online and offline services

The internet hospital highly integrates online and offline diagnosis and treatment procedures.

"In the past, patients had to make individual, offline appointments after receiving their results, then another to have them explained,” said Xu Zhong, director of the Medical Affairs Department of the First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University.

“Now, patients can make online appointments and be examined the same day. Moreover, online doctors can interpret medical reports and prescribe medicines, directly delivered to patients,” Xu added.

Accessing medical treatment has also been simplified. The hospital applies the same app and Wechat account for both online and offline services.

Registration, appointment, and payment services can now be completed via mobile phones, which greatly improves a patient’s medical experience.

"To ensure each patient has adequate access to a doctor is the original intention of an Internet hospital," Xu said.

Safe and reliable treatment

Online medical care is not only convenient, but offers quality services.

At present, there are about 680 online doctors serving the Internet hospital of the First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University, of which 62 percent are chief doctors and 20 percent deputy chief doctors, guaranteeing online diagnosis and treatment quality.

Xu Zhong, director of the Medical Affairs Department of the First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University. (Photo: Ecns.cn/Zhao Li)

According to Xu Zhong, pregnant mothers can rent remote fetal heart rate monitors from the internet hospital and be notified of any abnormalities.

"Mothers often cannot feel when a fetus has a cord around its neck. Thanks to remote fetal heart rate monitoring, AI can detect intrauterine abnormalities in time. The device saved a pregnant woman and her baby," Xu said.

"In my opinion, seeing a doctor was a very troublesome, time-consuming and energy-consuming experience. But this hospital makes seeing a doctor easy and simple, because everything can be done online. Besides convenience, it also provides some medical security, which I think is great,” said Sabina Makarova, a Russian online celebrity.

Smirnova Anzelika, an international student from Latvia, believes the internet hospital can strengthen international medical cooperation. "In this regard, I experienced what a community with a shared future for humankind means," she told China News Network.

The Internet Hospital of the First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University was launched in April 2016, taking the lead in carrying out "Internet plus Medical" services in Fujian Province. It is currently the largest internet hospital in the province. Patients can enjoy online appointment registration, recharge and payment, report inquiry, online consultation, chronic disease management and other services on the platform.

Patients visit the First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University, July 18, 2022. (Photo: Ecns.cn/Zhao Li)

