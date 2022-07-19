Top political advisor calls for greeting 20th CPC national congress with steady progress

Xinhua) 08:28, July 19, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the 74th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Monday called for steady progress to greet the convocation of the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) later this year.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), urged steady progress in improving the quality and efficiency of the CPPCC's work in the second half of the year.

Wang said the CPPCC should conduct various consultation activities so as to strengthen theoretical and political guidance, respond to social concerns, and unite and encourage people from all sectors of society to better gather minds and strengthen their confidence.

The remarks were made as Wang presided over the 74th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC in Beijing.

The meeting also reviewed and approved a draft agenda and schedule for the 23rd session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, among other matters.

The session will take place from August 22 to 24 and will discuss implementing an employment-first policy.

