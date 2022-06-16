Top political advisor stresses consultation on promoting common prosperity
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, speaks at a seminar on effectively promoting common prosperity, in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang Wednesday stressed the significance of research, investigation, and consultation on effectively promoting common prosperity.
Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks during a seminar on the subject.
Wang called on members of non-Communist parties and people without party affiliation to grasp the connotation and goals of and approach to common prosperity, build consensus, and shore up people's confidence in achieving common prosperity.
During the discussion, participants proposed to ensure the sustainable increase of farmers' income, help small and medium-sized enterprises overcome difficulties, and tackle policy obstacles to develop the charity sector.
Photos
Related Stories
- Top political advisor meets Taiwan participants at cross-Strait seminar
- China's top political advisor holds virtual meeting with Singaporean parliament speaker
- China's top political advisor meets speaker of Algerian Council of the Nation via video link
- China's top political advisor stresses development of digital economy
- National political advisors urged to further improve consultation quality
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.