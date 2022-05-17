National political advisors urged to further improve consultation quality

Xinhua) 09:58, May 17, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a Chairperson's Council meeting of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Monday urged national political advisors to give more priority to improving the quality of consultation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks while presiding over the 71st Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC in Beijing.

Noting that with regular COVID-19 prevention and control work, consistent progress has been made in the quality of work of the CPPCC National Committee, Wang urged efforts to enhance the standards and procedures for work evaluation, put forward concrete measures to improve the committee's work, and better leverage the evaluation system through technology.

The meeting reviewed and approved a draft agenda and schedule for the 22nd session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, among other matters.

The session is scheduled to take place from June 20 to 22 and will discuss green, low-carbon and high-quality development.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)