China's top political advisor meets Samoan Legislative Assembly speaker via video link

Xinhua) 16:50, April 19, 2022

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang met with Papali'i Li'o Taeu Masipa'u, speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Independent State of Samoa, on Tuesday via video link.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Samoa 47 years ago, bilateral relations have made great progress and brought tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Wang said China will continue working with Samoa to vigorously expand cooperation in economy, trade and investment, infrastructure, agriculture, fishery, tourism and other fields under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, promote anti-epidemic cooperation, so as to enrich the China-Samoa comprehensive strategic partnership.

He said the CPPCC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Parliament of Samoa to consolidate the social and public support for the development of bilateral relations.

Papali'i said the Samoan side cherishes its relations with China, firmly upholds the one-China principle, and highly recognizes the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Samoa is willing to take an active part in jointly building the Belt and Road, Papali'i said, adding that the Parliament of Samoa is ready to strengthen exchanges with the CPPCC to boost bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)