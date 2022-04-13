China's top political advisor meets Italian Senate speaker

Xinhua) 09:58, April 13, 2022

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Italian Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati via video link in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang met with Italian Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati on Tuesday via video link.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that China and Italy enjoy traditional friendship, and their bilateral relations have developed soundly and steadily.

Wang said China will join hands with Italy to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, tap cooperation potential, jointly build the Belt and Road, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote the development of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

He noted that the CPPCC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Italian Senate to push forward China-Italy and China-EU ties.

Casellati said that the Italian side stands ready to work with China to deepen friendship, boost cooperation and actively support and promote the development of EU-China ties. The Italian Senate is ready to strengthen exchanges with the CPPCC to contribute to bilateral ties.

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Italian Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati via video link in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Italian Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati via video link in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)