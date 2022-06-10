Top political advisor meets Taiwan participants at cross-Strait seminar

Xinhua) 09:07, June 10, 2022

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang met on Thursday with Taiwan participants in a cross-Strait seminar with the theme of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, stressed the significance of discussions between representatives of the Chinese mainland and Taiwan on national rejuvenation and reunification.

Wang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China maintains the strategic resolve of peaceful reunification and the firm will to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He urged Taiwan compatriots to stand on the right side of history and stand up against "Taiwan independence" and external interference.

