Top political advisor meets Taiwan participants at cross-Strait seminar
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Taiwan participants in a cross-Strait seminar with the theme of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang met on Thursday with Taiwan participants in a cross-Strait seminar with the theme of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, stressed the significance of discussions between representatives of the Chinese mainland and Taiwan on national rejuvenation and reunification.
Wang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China maintains the strategic resolve of peaceful reunification and the firm will to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He urged Taiwan compatriots to stand on the right side of history and stand up against "Taiwan independence" and external interference.
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Taiwan participants in a cross-Strait seminar with the theme of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top political advisor holds virtual meeting with Singaporean parliament speaker
- China's top political advisor meets speaker of Algerian Council of the Nation via video link
- China's top political advisor stresses development of digital economy
- National political advisors urged to further improve consultation quality
- China's top political advisor meets Samoan Legislative Assembly speaker via video link
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.