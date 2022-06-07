China's top political advisor holds virtual meeting with Singaporean parliament speaker

Xinhua) 09:22, June 07, 2022

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, meets via video link with Tan Chuan-Jin, speaker of the parliament of Singapore, in Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang and Tan Chuan-Jin, speaker of the parliament of Singapore, on Monday held a virtual meeting to discuss bilateral ties.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that the China-Singapore ties feature geographical proximity, shared benefits, close cultural links and people-to-people affinity.

Wang said that major consensuses reached by the two countries' leaders on the development of bilateral relations should be a guide for both countries to seek greater synergy in their development strategies, and deepen practical cooperation in such areas as digital economy and green economy.

He also called for joint efforts to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and to promote the China-Singapore all-round cooperative partnership to a new level.

The CPPCC National Committee is ready to strengthen communication with the Singaporean Parliament to help achieve new progress in bilateral relations, Wang added.

Tan said that Singapore is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields, better develop the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and foster new fields of cooperation.

The Singaporean Parliament is ready to increase friendly exchanges with the CPPCC National Committee and push forward bilateral relations, he said.

