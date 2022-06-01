China's top political advisor meets speaker of Algerian Council of the Nation via video link

Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets via video link with Salah Goudjil, speaker of the Algerian Council of the Nation, in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Tuesday met via video link with Salah Goudjil, speaker of the Algerian Council of the Nation.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that both China and Algeria have understood and supported each other on issues involving their core interests and major concerns since the establishment of diplomatic ties 64 years ago, and the two sides have yielded rich fruit in their joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that China is willing to consolidate and carry forward its traditional friendship with Algeria, strengthen the docking of development strategies, promote Belt and Road cooperation, push the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, and expand pragmatic cooperation in areas such as the economy, science and technology, and medicine and health.

China's CPPCC stands ready to deepen exchanges with the Algerian Council of the Nation to boost bilateral relations, Wang said.

For his part, Goudjil said that Algeria is willing to consolidate political mutual trust with China and actively participate in the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

