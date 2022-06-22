National political advisors discuss green development

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China's national political advisors on Tuesday shared their thoughts on promoting green, low carbon and high quality development at a meeting in Beijing.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the plenary meeting of the 22nd session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Twelve national political advisors delivered remarks on topics including ecological restoration, non-fossil fuels, green technology, financial support for low carbon development, electricity market reforms, and grassland protection.

