Political advisors discuss high quality development

Xinhua) 08:28, June 21, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends the opening meeting of the 22nd session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2022.

The Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee convened a meeting on Monday to discuss high quality, green and low carbon development. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee convened a meeting on Monday to discuss high quality, green and low carbon development.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening meeting of the 22nd session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

State Councilor Wang Yong attended the meeting, delivered a report, and listened to the opinions and suggestions.

Recognizing China's progress in green and low carbon development, the State Councilor pledged enhanced support for the green transformation in all areas of economic and social development.

Presiding over the meeting, Zhang Qingli, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, called for a consensus to contribute wisdom and strength to coordinate green, low carbon and high quality development.

During the session, the attendees will hold discussions on a range of topics, including deepening industrial structure adjustment, strengthening ecological protection and restoration, and improving related policies, laws and standards.

