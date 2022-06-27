China's top political advisor meets with CPC members of Taiwan origin

Xinhua) 08:31, June 27, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with delegates at a meeting with CPC members of Taiwan origin in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang has urged Communist Party of China (CPC) delegates of Taiwan origin to earnestly perform their duties and make due contributions to the Party's 20th national congress.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a meeting with CPC members of Taiwan origin on Sunday.

At the meeting, Wang said that CPC members of Taiwan origin should fully comprehend the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, implement the central Party leadership's decisions regarding Taiwan, and remain highly consistent with the central Party leadership on major issues concerning principles.

Wang also encouraged them to set a good example in opposing so-called "Taiwan independence" and facilitating reunification. They should also work to secure the interests of Taiwan compatriots, and do their part in enhancing cross-Strait exchanges and communication, Wang said.

