China's resident nominal disposable income up 4.7 pct in H1
(Xinhua) 10:25, July 15, 2022
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income stood at 18,463 yuan (about 2,735 U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2022, up 4.7 percent year on year in nominal terms, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.
