China's resident nominal disposable income up 9.1 pct in 2021

Xinhua) 15:15, January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income stood at 35,128 yuan (about 5,523 U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 9.1 percent year on year in nominal terms, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

After deducting price factors, per capita disposable income rose 8.1 percent from the previous year.

The growth of resident income was basically in line with the expansion of the Chinese economy and the income gap between urban and rural residents continued to narrow last year, said NBS head Ning Jizhe at a press conference.

Separately, urban per capita disposable income came in at 47,412 yuan, up 8.2 percent in nominal terms and 7.1 percent in real terms, while income in rural areas stood at 18,931 yuan, up 10.5 percent in nominal terms and 9.7 percent in real terms.

In 2021, China's per capita consumption spending reached 24,100 yuan, up 13.6 percent year on year in nominal terms and 12.6 percent in real terms.

Monday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product expanded 8.1 percent year on year to 114.37 trillion yuan.

