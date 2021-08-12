Average per capita disposable income in China grows to 32,189 yuan: white paper

Xinhua) 13:01, August 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- In 2020, the average per capita disposable income in China was 32,189 yuan (4,971 U.S. dollars), according to a white paper released Thursday.

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights", the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office.

It added that China's per capita GDP increased from 385 yuan in 1978 to 72,000 yuan in 2020.

