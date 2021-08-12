Home>>
Full Text: Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights
(Xinhua) 10:17, August 12, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China on Thursday released a white paper titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights."
