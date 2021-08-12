China boosts human rights with development: white paper

Xinhua) 10:14, August 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China had boosted human rights with development and secured the economic, social, cultural, educational and environmental rights for its people during the process of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, according to a white paper.

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

China has put life first in fighting COVID-19 and made consistent efforts in ensuring equitable and accessible health services, upgrading the quality of people's life, maximizing employment, enhancing public cultural services, guaranteeing the right to education, expanding social security to cover all citizens and improving the eco-environment, said the white paper.

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)'s human development index (HDI), from 1990 to 2019, China's score increased from 0.499 to 0.761. It is the only country to have risen from a low-ranked country to a high-ranked country since 1990, when the UNDP first started to calculate countries' HDI ratings, the white paper said.

