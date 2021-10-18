China's resident nominal disposable income up 10.4 pct in Jan.-Sept.

Xinhua) 13:14, October 18, 2021

A staff member works on a production line at a textile company in Qutang Town of Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 16, 2021. (Photo by Xiang Zhonglin/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income stood at 26,265 yuan (about 4,085 U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters, up 10.4 percent from the same period last year in nominal terms, official data showed Monday.

After deducting price factors, per capita disposable income rose 9.7 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Separately, urban per capita disposable income came in at 35,946 yuan, up 9.5 percent in nominal terms, and 8.7 percent in real terms, while income in rural areas stood at 13,726 yuan, up 11.6 percent in nominal terms, and 11.2 percent in real terms.

Chinese per capita nominal consumer spending rose 15.8 percent year on year to 17,275 yuan in the first three quarters. After factoring in price levels, spending went up 15.1 percent year on year.

