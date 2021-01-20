China's 2020 per capita disposable income doubles from 2010 level

E-commerce livestreamers promote navel oranges at an orange plantation in Leigutai Village of Guojiaba Township in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2020. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income reached 32,189 yuan (about 4,961 U.S. dollars) in 2020, more than double the level in 2010, official data showed Tuesday.

The figure represents a 2.1-percent year-on-year increase in real terms after deducting price factors, said Fang Xiaodan, an official with the National Bureau of Statistics.

During the last 10 years, the cumulative growth of per capita disposable income in the country in real terms stood at 100.8 percent, according to Fang.

At the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, the country vowed to double the average per capita income of urban and rural residents by 2020 from the 2010 level as one of the key components of its goal to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects.