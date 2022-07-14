4 terrorists gunned down in operation in NW Pakistan: military

Xinhua) 08:47, July 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Four terrorists were killed during an operation of security forces in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a military statement said Wednesday.

The military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that security forces conducted the operation when army troops observed and engaged terrorists' movement in North Waziristan tribal district of the province.

The security personnel killed four terrorists in an exchange of fire, the ISPR statement said.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists, the statement said, adding that the killed terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Last week, a soldier was killed in a shootout between security forces and terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district in the province, said the Pakistani military.

