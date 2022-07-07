Pakistani FM holds phone conversation with U.S. secretary of state

Xinhua) 10:02, July 07, 2022

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said late Wednesday.

During the conversion, the Pakistani foreign minister said that his country has a long-standing and broad-based relationship with the United States which needed to be reinforced and widened on the basis of mutual respect and mutual trust, the ministry said in a statement.

He underlined the need for frequent exchange of high-level visits between the two countries to realize the full potential of bilateral cooperation across a vast range of areas, the statement said.

Given the demographic and economic potential of Pakistan, Zardari said that the United States may invest in Pakistan's growing market, adding that future engagement and meetings between the two countries would give further impetus to trade and commercial ties.

Both sides also agreed to increase cooperation and continue momentum on the ongoing dialogues on climate change, energy, health, security, and trade and investment, the statement said.

Regarding Afghanistan, Zardari said that the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, which was accentuated by a recent earthquake, required scaling up of the international community's assistance to Afghanistan.

The foreign minister also reiterated Pakistan's resolve to remain engaged in the promotion of shared objectives of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

