Narcotics smuggling attempt foiled at Pakistani airport, 3 arrested

Xinhua) 11:01, July 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) of Pakistan foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics and arrested three people at the Islamabad International Airport, officials said on Sunday.

Director General of the ANF Ghulam Shabeer Narejo told local media that the officials seized five kg of heroin from a three-member gang at the airport, adding that the drugs were hidden in the luggage trolley.

The gang members have confessed to smuggling narcotics to foreign countries, said the official.

The arrested men have been shifted to an undisclosed place for further investigation, with a case filed against them, according to local media reports.

