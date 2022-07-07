Pakistani experts urge efforts to learn from China's good governance, growth model

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani experts and officials said that there is a dire need for Pakistan to learn from China's successful governance in various areas and economic development models.

Addressing the launching ceremony of "Understanding China Fellowship" at the Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi on Wednesday, Mushahid Hussain Syed, chairman of the Pakistani senate's defense committee, said China has achieved extraordinary transformation over the years, which has only been made possible by the Chinese people through sheer hard work, education and dedication.

Regretting that the United States and its Western allies are continuously adhering to the Cold War mentality and containment policy, the senator said it could affect global socio-economic development and growth.

Qamar-uz-Zaman, vice chancellor of Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, said: "As Pakistan is in the process of promoting the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a mega project of great economic value, it is important to know Chinese growth models, and training sessions and programs need to be initiated."

Ahmed Farooq, deputy head of mission of the Pakistani Embassy in China, said that Pakistan and China share a common worldview of peace with win-win cooperation, having cordial relations based on profound principles of mutual respect, mutual understanding, and mutual benefit.

"China is our biggest trading partner, a key source of foreign direct investment in Pakistan, and the coming time sees boundless opportunities for our people in the growing Pakistan-China economic cooperation," Farooq said.

China also has an immensely successful model of economic growth and development in areas like infrastructure, industrialization, agriculture, cutting-edge technologies, poverty alleviation and people-centric governance, he said, adding that Pakistan should learn from China's experience to uplift its economy.

Pang Chunxue, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, said that through the joint efforts of leaders and people from both countries, China and Pakistan have forged an all-weather friendship while supporting each other on issues of core interest domestically and internationally.

Under the changing world scenario, both China and Pakistan are in a critical period of national development, and it is the choice for the two countries to join hands to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, she said.

