Soldier killed in shootout with terrorists in NW Pakistan: army

Xinhua) 16:21, July 07, 2022

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A soldier was killed in a shootout between security forces and terrorists in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, a Pakistani army statement said on Wednesday night.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district in the province, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"During the operation, an exchange of fire took place with the terrorists. A young soldier having fought gallantly lost his life," the statement added.

The killed soldier was a 23-year-old resident of Nowshera district of KP, the ISPR said.

According to the ISPR, an operation was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)