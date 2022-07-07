Soldier killed in shootout with terrorists in NW Pakistan: army
ISLAMABAD, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A soldier was killed in a shootout between security forces and terrorists in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, a Pakistani army statement said on Wednesday night.
The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district in the province, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
"During the operation, an exchange of fire took place with the terrorists. A young soldier having fought gallantly lost his life," the statement added.
The killed soldier was a 23-year-old resident of Nowshera district of KP, the ISPR said.
According to the ISPR, an operation was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
Photos
Related Stories
- Pakistani experts urge efforts to learn from China's good governance, growth model
- Pakistani FM holds phone conversation with U.S. secretary of state
- Narcotics smuggling attempt foiled at Pakistani airport, 3 arrested
- Pakistan reports 650 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
- 1 injured in firing on polio eradication team in NW Pakistan
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.