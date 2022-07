We Are China

Farmers busy with rice harvest in C China's Hunan

Xinhua) 08:44, July 14, 2022

Aerial photo shows farmers working in a paddy field in Xinsongshuqiao Village in the city of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A farmer driving a harvester works in a paddy field in Xinsongshuqiao Village in the city of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Aerial photo shows farmers working in a paddy field in Xinsongshuqiao Village in the city of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A farmer airs rice in Xinsongshuqiao Village in the city of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Aerial photo shows a harvester working in a paddy field in Xinsongshuqiao Village in the city of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Aerial photo shows farmers working in a paddy field in Xinsongshuqiao Village in the city of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Aerial photo shows harvesters working in a paddy field in Xinsongshuqiao Village in the city of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A farmer driving a harvester works in a paddy field in Chengtoushan Village of Changde, central China's Hunan Province, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A farmer driving a harvester works in a paddy field in Chengtoushan Village of Changde, central China's Hunan Province, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo shows a farmer loading newly-harvested rice in Chengtoushan Village of Changde, central China's Hunan Province, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

