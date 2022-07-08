Farmers busy in field on Xiaoshu across China

A farmer works at a corn field in Mengzhuang Town of Shizhong District of Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, July 7, 2022. Xiaoshu, or Lesser Heat, falls on July 7 this year, which means the beginning of hot summer. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Farmers work at a lotus field in Jiulongshan Township of Xinyu City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 7, 2022. Xiaoshu, or Lesser Heat, falls on July 7 this year, which means the beginning of hot summer. (Photo by Zhao Chunliang/Xinhua)

A farmer picks day lily in Gelin Town of Zheng'an County in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 7, 2022. Xiaoshu, or Lesser Heat, falls on July 7 this year, which means the beginning of hot summer. (Photo by Zhao Yongzhang/Xinhua)

A villager picks grapes at a farm in Lyuzhai Town of Linquan County, Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, July 7, 2022. Xiaoshu, or Lesser Heat, falls on July 7 this year, which means the beginning of hot summer. (Photo by Lu Qijian/Xinhua)

A villager removes weed at a sunflower field in Huangshan subdistrict of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 7, 2022. Xiaoshu, or Lesser Heat, falls on July 7 this year, which means the beginning of hot summer. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

A villager removes weed at a field in Dongxiao Town of Longyan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 7, 2022. Xiaoshu, or Lesser Heat, falls on July 7 this year, which means the beginning of hot summer. (Photo by Zhou Yangdong/Xinhua)

