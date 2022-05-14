Farmers busy with summer farming across China

Xinhua) 09:53, May 14, 2022

Farmers take care of seedlings in the field in Lijiagang Village of Wulingyuan District in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows farmers reaping rices in Beishan Village of Boao Township in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

A farmer carries harvested vegetable in the field in Yangpai Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows villagers farming in the field in Liangtian Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows a farmer transplanting rice seedlings in the field in Chahe Township of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 11, 2022 shows a harvester reaping rapeseeds in Chongyang Village in Maliang Township of Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Chen Quanlin/Xinhua)

Farmers are busy in the corn field in Quanshuitou Village of Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows farmers transplanting rice seedlings in the field in Dongma Village of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Long Enze/Xinhua)

A farmer transplants rice seedlings in the field in Chahe Township of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)

Farmers take care of peanut seedlings in the field in Quanshuitou Village of Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Villagers walk in the fields in Jiaye Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)

