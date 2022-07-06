Electra Fire in U.S. California explodes to over 3,000 acres

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The Electra Fire burning in Amador County, U.S. state of California, grew to over 3,000 acres (about 12 square kilometers) overnight, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) officials said Tuesday morning.

The fast-growing wildfire, which sparked Monday, was still at 0 percent containment, while threatening 450 structures. The fire was measured at over 900 acres Monday night and the blaze was growing "at a dangerous rate of speed," Cal Fire said.

One first responder was injured fighting the fire. The cause of the fire remained under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

Residents in Amador County were under mandatory evacuation in accordance with the Amador County Sheriff's Office. A mandatory evacuation for all residents within a 2-mile radius around Lake Tabeaud was also issued by Cal Fire.

About 100 people were safely evacuated from a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) facility Monday after taking shelter from the rapidly growing fire, according to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman.

A PG&E spokesperson said about 15,000 people were without power in Amador and Calaveras counties due to the fire.

