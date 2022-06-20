Emergency response completed at Shanghai petrochemical fire

Xinhua) 09:39, June 20, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Emergency response work at the petrochemical company fire in Shanghai has been basically completed, with no new causalities added as of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Shanghai Emergency Management Bureau.

The fire occurred at 4:28 a.m. on Saturday at the ethylene glycol plant of the chemical department of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd., located in the city's Jinshan District. A driver of a transport vehicle was found dead and a company employee was slightly injured.

With the efforts of relevant departments of the Shanghai Municipality and Jinshan District, as of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the protective combustion measures at the ethylene glycol plant had been completed.

The Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment said the latest monitoring data shows that the air quality has almost returned to normal, and no water pollution has been found in the surrounding rivers.

The Shanghai Emergency Management Bureau has set up an investigation team to probe the cause of the fire.

