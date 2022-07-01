Home>>
Senior Chinese, Nepali officials hold video call
(Xinhua) 08:47, July 01, 2022
BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday held a video call with the leader of the Nepali Congress party and Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka.
The two sides exchanged views on implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthening exchanges between the two parties, and promoting pragmatic cooperation between China and Nepal in various fields.
