China to continue supporting Nepal's post-earthquake reconstruction: FM

Xinhua) 08:56, December 09, 2021

HANGZHOU, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wednesday delivered a speech at the International Conference on Nepal's Reconstruction 2021 via video link, calling for further cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, continuous support for post-earthquake reconstruction and deepening cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Wang said, six years ago, the devastating earthquake struck Nepal, inflicting heavy losses to local people. As a sincere friend of Nepal, China has been standing firmly with the Nepali people to help them overcome difficulties and fulfilled promises all the way through post-earthquake reconstruction, which has led to good results.

China will always be Nepal's friendly neighbor and development partner with a shared future, Wang said. China will join hands with Nepal to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, promote economic recovery, carry out mutually beneficial cooperation, and build an even closer China-Nepal community with a shared future, he said.

Wang put forward three proposals on continuing to advance cooperation against the pandemic, continuing to support post-earthquake reconstruction, and deepening cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

He stressed that through solidarity and cooperation between the peoples of the two countries, Nepal is sure to do wonders in the fight against the disaster and the pandemic, and keep making new achievements on the grand road of national reconstruction and revitalization.

